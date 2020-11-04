Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the period.

DLR stock opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,073. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

