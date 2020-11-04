Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 43.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.