Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Disco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.28.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Disco in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. Disco has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

