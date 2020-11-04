Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.