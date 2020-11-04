DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in October

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DOCOF opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

