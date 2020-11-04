Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

