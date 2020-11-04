DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, DogeCash has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $114,387.35 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00027732 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00007932 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,227,434 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

