Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (UFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

TSE UFS opened at C$33.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 194.39. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

