Domtar (UFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Domtar to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.