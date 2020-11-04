DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Update

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 477,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DITHF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

