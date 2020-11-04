DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong Sells 1,225 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

