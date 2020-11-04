Duke Energy (DUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.05-5.45 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

