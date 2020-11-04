Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,261,000 after buying an additional 167,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,143,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,087,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 171,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,792,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NYSE:DRE opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

