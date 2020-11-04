Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

DNKN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $106.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

