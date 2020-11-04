Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.