EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 36.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.