eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones Sells 5,435 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wendy Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

