Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of EW opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock valued at $38,625,203. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

