Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ECIFY. ValuEngine raised shares of Electricité de France from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.90. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

