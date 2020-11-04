Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,809 shares of company stock worth $73,881,399 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

