Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,766 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

In related news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,809 shares of company stock worth $73,881,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

