Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $567.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

