Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of ELGXQ stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58. Endologix has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.39). Endologix had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Analysts forecast that Endologix will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

