ENGlobal (ENG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

