Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.01 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

ENPH stock opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

