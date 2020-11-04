Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $71.45 on Monday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $1,225,410.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,207. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ASGN by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

