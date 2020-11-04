Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

MRE stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.87. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$460.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.