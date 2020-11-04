Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of QCRH opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in QCR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.