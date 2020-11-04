Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

