Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 135.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

