Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,168 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

