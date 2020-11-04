Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,059,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

