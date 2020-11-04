Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Mastercard stock opened at $295.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.36 and its 200 day moving average is $311.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

