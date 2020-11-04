Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

HGV stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $200,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

