Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.