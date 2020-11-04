Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $564.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

