Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PTC Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

PTC stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of PTC by 24.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PTC by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PTC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

