Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQR. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

EQR stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 395,980.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 264.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.