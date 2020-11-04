Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $420.39 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

