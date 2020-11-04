Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETH. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:ETH opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.39 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

