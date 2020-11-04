Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

EEFT opened at $94.91 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

