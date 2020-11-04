Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after buying an additional 750,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,708,000 after buying an additional 204,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.