Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

