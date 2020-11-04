Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of EXAS opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.01 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

