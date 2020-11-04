Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

