EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 282.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 15.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, web-scale operators, and network equipment. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

