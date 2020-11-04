ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 99.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

