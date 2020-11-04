Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.33% of Exponent worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,433 shares of company stock valued at $782,251. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $84.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

