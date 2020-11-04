F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena Acquires 2,000 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $14,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,694.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:FNB opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.