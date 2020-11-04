Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $155,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

